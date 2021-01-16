Liverpool-linked €15m CB agrees terms with RB Leipzig; opens door for Upamecano move – report

RB Leipzig have reportedly agreed a move for rumoured Liverpool target Mohamed Simakan, in anticipation of the potential future loss of their star defender, Dayot Upamecano, according to Rousing the Kop (via the Echo).

Transfer speculation has been rife, with the Reds facing the second-half of the season with only one (intermittently) fit senior centre-back in Joel Matip.

Liverpool have been heavily linked to Upamecano, particularly since Bild journalist Christian Falk confirmed that the promising Frenchman and his partner in defence, Ibrahima Konate, were on the club’s transfer list.

Despite the Bundesliga club’s CEO admitting that their best players would be sold on “if it makes financial sense”, we wouldn’t expect RB Leipzig to hand us their best defender a month before we’re due to meet in the Champions League knockout stages.

That’s not to say we’re ruling out a move for the 22-year-old entirely; there’s still the opportunity of the summer transfer window beyond the season end.

However, by that point, we’ll likely face far more competition for Upamecano’s signature given that his £37m release clause will have kicked in.

We’d fancy Liverpool to stand a pretty good chance against our European rivals though, should our interest last.