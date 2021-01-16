Sadio Mane explains how good ‘magic’ Thiago actually is

Sadio Mane has admitted to being awestruck at times by summer signing Thiago Alcantara’s footballing ability, as reported by the Echo.

The 28-year-old was adamant that the Reds have turned a corner, as far as their December slump is concerned, with the Spaniard set to play an important role in Liverpool’s resurgence going into the second-half of the season.

“From his first game I was impressed because I didn’t think he would be that impressive on the pitch!” the Senegalese said. “It is coming slowly, slowly and I think he is reaching his best level, which is very good for us and for Liverpool Football Club. I can’t wait.”

“We have many great players in midfield and Thiago is one of them. He has this quality of pass, which is another advantage for our front three because we can see how good he is in passing,” Mane added. “I think this makes the team even better. We are looking forward to seeing more of this – his magic! – to help the team together.”

It’s mad to hear about a player as ludicrously talented as Mane being in awe of the former Bayern Munich star.

Having suffered an injury at the hands of an overly zealous challenge from Richarlison in the Merseyside derby back in mid-October, the No.6 has only recently made his return to first-team football.

With Liverpool looking increasingly unlikely to bring in some defensive reinforcements during the current transfer window, the availability of Thiago will be a massive plus as we fight to retain our Premier League crown.

We’ve only been treated to glimpses of the club’s next evolution – of which the 29-year-old is thought to be playing a starring role in – and so we can’t wait to see the midfielder run out against Manchester United this Sunday.