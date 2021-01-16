Thiago Silva’s wife sends for Andy Robertson on Instagram and says he’s worse than Chilwell

Thiago Silva’s wife Isabelle da Silva has sent a bizarre message aimed at Andy Robertson – in which she scoffed at Liverpool’s left-back for losing to Southampton in the Premier League last time out – and claimed he is not on the same level as Ben Chilwell…

It’s really odd behaviour and we imagine the Chelsea defender is rather embarrassed, but who knows?!

We know Robbo will laugh it off, and also know that the Scot is a far better left-back at this stage than Chilwell.

If you click on the tweet below, you can see her message on Instagram to Robertson…

We look forward to facing Chelsea at Anfield even more, now!

