(Video) Harvey Elliott bags yet another assist in Stoke clash

We’ve become somewhat used to hearing about our young starlet, Harvey Elliott, excelling out on loan, with the 17-year-old grabbing his seventh assist of the season in the 1-1 stalemate with Stoke today.

A low cross flied across the opposition box, somehow gliding past a handful of players, before being pulled back on the line by Harvey Elliott for John Buckley to level the game.

The Liverpool man has been on loan with Blackburn Rovers since the start of the term, registering a remarkable total of 11 goal contributions in 19 Championship games.

For a forward who was fully expected to struggle with the physicality of the second division, Elliott has more than surpassed expectations.

We know it’s ‘only the Championship’, but for a young lad, the winger is absolutely tearing it up – it can’t hurt his chances of getting noticed by Jurgen Klopp.

