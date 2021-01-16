(Video) ‘I’m happy that I’m starting to understand Trent’ – Salah’s hilarious Scouse admission

Liverpool star Mo Salah expressed his delight at being able to now understand Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Egypt international did admit that he was a way away from being able to replicate the Scouse accent himself, much to the chagrin of Reds fans everywhere, who we would imagine have been hoping for the No.11 to give it a whirl.

As a non-native English speaker, it must have been quite the shock hearing the speed of Trent’s speech for the first time.

We’ll be holding onto the hope of a Scouse accent attempt from Salah in future!

You can catch the clip below (skip to 7:40), courtesy of Sky Sports: