(Video) ‘Pay attention to Renato Sanches’ – Liverpool scouting Ligue 1 star, claims Fabrizio Romano

Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that it is worth keeping an eye on Renato Sanches who “Liverpool are scouting by many months”, should Gini Wijnaldum leave on a free at the end of the season.

The integral Dutchman’s Anfield future remains uncertain, as the club hierarchy are yet to receive some form of answer on the latest terms offered.

As we approach the second-half of the season, we’d imagine that the 30-year-old will come to a conclusion in the near future, with the Reds reportedly lining up a host of targets in case their No.5 decides to negotiate a Bosman move with other sides.

Sanches would be an interesting target, considering his recent resurgence in Ligue 1, though it would appear we’d have to wait until the summer for any prospective move.

Ideally, of course, we’d much prefer if a compromise could be agreed between Wijnaldum and the club, given how valued he is by Jurgen Klopp.

