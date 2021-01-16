(Video) Salah can’t decide between four players for the best goalkeeper he’s ever faced

Mo Salah named four goalkeepers as the best he’s ever come across, including Iker Casillas, Alisson Becker, Gianluigi Buffon, and Manuel Neuer.

The Liverpool star struggled to highlight one over the rest and conceded it was possible he was also forgetting someone in the process!

We at the EOTK, of course, think very highly of our Brazilian shotstopper, Alisson, and we’d strongly argue that the No.1 deserves to be considered on the same level as such names.

In their prime, any of the goalkeepers Salah mentioned would have been one of the first names on the teamsheet at any club in world football.

You can catch the clip below (at 8:46), courtesy of Sky Sports: