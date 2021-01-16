(Video) Salah admits to being ‘scared’ of Alexander-Arnold’s bullet crosses

Liverpool forward Mo Salah has admitted to being a little frightened sometimes by teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold’s crosses.

The No.11 couldn’t decide between the Scouser and Andy Robertson as the club’s best crosser, adding that he can be reluctant at times to meet the former’s whipped balls.

With Liverpool’s fullbacks being such an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s system, the Reds’ No.66 has flourished under the German, with his probing crosses having played an enormous part in our title-winning season last term.

The 22-year-old has come under criticism of late for a poor run of form, but here at the EOTK we’re backing the Englishman to make a return to his best as we near the second-half of the season.

You can watch the clip below (at 3:38), courtesy of Sky Sports: