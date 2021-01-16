(Video) Mo Salah’s brilliant answer to question of who’s quicker between him and Sadio Mane

Liverpool star Mo Salah has claimed that he is the quicker forward out of himself and Sadio Mane, in a Sky Sports Fan Q&A.

The Egyptian had a brilliant reply when asked who he thought was the fastest man: “In the short distance, could be me; and the long distance, could be me as well.”

Debates have raged over the years over such a question, but as Liverpool fans we couldn’t be more delighted to witness such exceptional talent on a weekly basis.

That being said, we certainly wouldn’t say no to an official race between the two forwards, in order to clear up the matter once and for all.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds face their bitter rivals in Manchester United this Sunday, and we can imagine that Salah and the rest of our front-three will be chomping at the bit to be unleased against our opposition’s backline.

You can catch the clip below (at 5:16), courtesy of Sky Sports: