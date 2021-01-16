(Video) Smiling Klopp can’t hide delight in having ‘new signing’ Thiago back

Jurgen Klopp spoke yesterday about Thiago and the influence he hopes the Spaniard will have on the team in the upcoming weeks.

The boss said Thiago is ‘like a new signing’ and that the fact he’s fully fit and performing well in training is brilliant and relieves some ‘pressure’ off his team-mates.

We hope the Spaniard starts in midfield against Manchester United tomorrow.

With Joel Matip able to start alongside Fabinho at the back, we can field Thiago in his favoured deep-lying playmaker role, with Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson either side.

That’s a team with an exceptional spine, with Alisson in the net and Roberto Firmino centrally up top.