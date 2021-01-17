Berbatov backs Man United to smash Liverpool’s four-year record

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has tipped the Red Devils to beat Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.

The Premier League champions haven’t tasted defeat on home soil in four years, but the Bulgarian fancies Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s chances to upset the odds.

In his column for the Metro, Berbatov explained how he wants United to seize the opportunity to go six points clear at the top of the table.

“I want to see United make the most of the position they are in and increase their lead at the top to six points clear of Liverpool,” he wrote.

“It’s going to be a tough game and there is a lot at stake. I think it will be a tactical battle but I don’t care how they do it, I just want to see United win, and I think they will continue to surprise people.”

It’s all well and good saying you want something to happen – but that doesn’t mean it will, and hopefully Berbatov will find that out this weekend.

Anfield is the red cauldron, Liverpool do not lose at home in the Premier League. Well, we do, but the last time it happened was in April 2017 and that was to Crystal Palace.

We’ve got to go back to January 2016 for the last time United beat us in L4.

That isn’t to say we shouldn’t treat this clash very seriously, the Mancs pose the biggest threat we’ve seen so far this season and we’ll do well to take all three points, considering our recent form.