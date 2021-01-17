David Maddock warns time is running out for LFC ‘to save their title defence’; calls for CB signing

Daily Mirror journalist David Maddock has warned that Liverpool are in danger of ceding their title unless they dip into the winter window for a centre-back.

Ever since the club lost Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk to injury, Jurgen Klopp has been having to make do with Fabinho as a makeshift centre-half alongside the infrequently present Joel Matip.

Can't shake the feeling that Liverpool have two weeks to save their title defence by signing a centre half….#LFC #LIVMUN — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 17, 2021

The goalless draw with Manchester United is the second occasion in which the former Dortmund coach has been forced to rely on Jordan Henderson at the back, with Matip considered unready for the crucial tie.

As soon as a manager has to rely on two midfielders in the side’s most important fixture of the season, as of yet, one would imagine that a venture into the transfer market would be inevitable.

Of course, this is a season like no other, with the COVID-19 pandemic crippling the revenue of elite clubs around the globe.

Liverpool have plodded on more comfortably than most, though one would argue – in consideration of the financial ramifications of being less successful this season – that a foray into the January window would be worthwhile in the near and immediate future.

Where at the end of 2020 it looked a risk to go into the second-half of the season without any defensive reinforcements, at this current juncture, Maddock is on the money to suggest that we’re in dire need of a centre-back to enjoy an effective title defence.