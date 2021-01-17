Ex-PL star names ‘top’ Liverpool difference-maker for United clash

Former Premier League forward Kevin Campbell has highlighted the importance of Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool ahead of the club’s impending clash with Manchester United this afternoon.

The classy Spaniard has recently returned to action following the injury he sustained in the Merseyside derby back in October, and is in line for his first home start at Anfield.

“Thiago is a top, top, top player and he will help Liverpool but they have not been playing well at all recently,” the ex-Everton man told Football Insider. “It is going to be a hell of a battle because there is a lot at stake this time. Both sides could win this one. Top-of-the-table clash, this is what it is all about.”

The victor of the pivotal tie will top the table but, most importantly, the final result will offer a big indication of where both sides currently stand in the title race.

There’s no denying the importance of the fixture in of itself, with the meeting between the two rivals offering Liverpool a chance to recapture their title-winning form, just as much as offering United the opportunity to make a big statement in their title challenge.

We at the EOTK take umbrage, however, at the apparently popular suggestion that the Reds are up for the taking today – we may be without Virgil van Dijk, but this is still a pretty formidable team that has added Thiago to its ranks.

Anfield may not be rocking, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will not have an easy ride at L4, particularly not with the likes of our No.6 directing the play from the middle of the park.