‘He is going to be massive for LFC’s chances of winning the league’ – Hoddle lavishes praise on Thiago

Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle has said that Liverpool’s chances of winning the league again this year have been boosted by the availability of Thiago Alcantara, as reported by HITC.

The Spanish international has only recently returned to the pitch after a savage tackle from Richarlison in the Merseyside derby led to concerns about his right knee.

“I think Thiago, if he is fit and starts playing, they are a different team,” the ex-Premier League star told Premier League productions. “I think he came on as a sub the other day, I think it was Villa, and he got Man of the match. I mean, he is a real top player.”

“With Thiago in the team, he can put that ball through the eye of the needle and he can keep the ball if you are winning the game,” Hoddle added. “He is a nightmare if he comes off from the bench and you are chasing the game, you are 1-0 down, 2-0 down against Liverpool, he will just keep the ball for fun, but he has got that killer ball as well. I think he is going to be massive for Liverpool’s chances of winning the league again this year.”

After being brought on at half-time during Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over a young Aston Villa side in the FA Cup third round, our fortunes completely changed.

It was, of course, a brilliant cameo against the Villans kids, but nonetheless it showcased exactly what the side has been missing for the good part of three months.

Jurgen Klopp brought in the former Bayern Munich man partly because the chance to sign such a world-class talent was too good to turn down, but also because he provides the next step of our ongoing evolution – a threat through the middle.

At times when our fullbacks have been nullified, or out of form, having a technically-gifted playmaker in the middle of the park broadens our avenues of attack.

We can only hope this will be the case this afternoon, when we host Manchester United at Anfield for our top-of-the-table clash.