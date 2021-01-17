(Image) Liverpool v. Man Utd team news confirmed as Klopp makes centre-half decision

The team news is in! And Liverpool have obviously gone very strong to take on Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon, with a place at the top of the table on the line.

Jurgen Klopp has opted for Jordan Henderson at the back to start alongside Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, in the absence of Joel Matip who isj surely preparing for our next fixutre.

In midfield, the boss has gone for Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum to partner up with Xherdan Shaqiri, with the usual suspects up top.

Take a look at the full team news in the image below:

