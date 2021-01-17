(Image) Referee blows half-time whistle early with Liverpool mid-attack

Liverpool fans will not have been happy with referee Paul Tierney as he blew for half-time after just 54 seconds of the one minute added on were up.

Normally, this wouldn’t be an issue but the Reds were in the middle of an attack led by Sadio Mane after a rushed through ball by Andy Robertson.

Given recent comments by Mark Clattenburg, you’d have expected the match officials would have been a bit more careful in the big game this weekend.

The rules state that the full added time should be played – as a minimum, so why Tierney chose to blow up for half-time a few moments too soon is beyond us!

