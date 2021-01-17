Journalist scoffs at Thiago schooling Bruno Fernandes throughout 90 minutes

Liverpool fans will have been happy with what they saw from midfielder Thiago Alcanatara on Sunday night at Anfield.

The Spaniard made his first home start against Manchester United in the Premier League and didn’t look an inch off-pace.

So much so Thiago actually turned United star Bruno Fernandes inside out a few times throughout the game.

Norwegian former pro and journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft noticed this and tweeted during the game that it was ‘Thiago 2-0 Bruno’.

Bruno needs to get involved Thiago – Bruno 2-0 so far — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) January 17, 2021

It’s a little bit cheeky from the former Norway international, but just shows how stand-out the Spaniard was throughout the 90 minutes.

For Liverpool, Thiago was the best player on the pitch – everything ran through him, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performances of late lacking.

Now that our No.6 is fit and firing, there’s a hope that he can help jump-start his team-mates, who have struggled in the last few weeks.

Liverpool sit three points adrift from the summit of the Premier League table and are still well within touching distance to close the gap before anyone begins to pull away.