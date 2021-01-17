Lawro doesn’t predict victory for Liverpool against Man United

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes the Reds will be held to a draw by rivals Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend.

The reining champions will host the Red Devils at Anfield tonight and will be desperate to snatch all three points on home soil.

Lawro, who is infamous for his consistently optimistic predictions for Liverpool games, doesn’t fancy the Reds’ chances of claiming victory.

In his preview for BBC Sport, the former Ireland defender cited United’s momentum and Bruno Fernandes’ influence as two focal points to his prediction.

“We’ve not had fans at football matches for many months now, but It will still feel strange for Liverpool to be at home to Manchester United with both teams at the top of the table, and with no-one in the ground,” he said.

“A lot of the time these fixtures promise a lot but turn into nothing games. I am expecting this one to be lively, though.

“United have got momentum and will pose a number of problems for Liverpool’s defence, because of the pace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have up front, and the guile and passing of Bruno Fernandes.

“Liverpool are going through an indifferent spell, but they have not suddenly become a bad side. They will create chances, too. They just need to take them this time.

“Liverpool’s home form is obviously hugely impressive – they have not lost at Anfield in the league since April 2017 – and so is United’s unbeaten away record this season.

“I am going for a draw, which would keep both of those runs going.”

A 1-1 draw seems like the most natural prediction, to be honest – but this weekend’s clash with United does have the potential to blow expectation out of the water.

The Red Devils go into the game feeling confident – and perhaps a little cocky – whereas Liverpool will step out at Anfield knowing they’ll have to turn it up a notch.

The Reds haven’t been at the races over the last month or so, which could work for or against us depending on how the lads feel.

With the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in the side, it’s not as if Liverpool don’t have the quality to cause trouble.