Liverpool and United keeping tabs on ‘best 16-year-old in the country’

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Derby starlet Kaide Gordon, who has been dubbed the “best 16-year-old in the country”, according to reporter Rob Dorsett, cited by We All Follow United (via the Echo).

The Sky Sports journalist has claimed that the Championship youngster is set to part ways with the club during the January transfer window, with the two Premier League rivals thought to be interested.

#dcfc youngster Kaide Gordon being closely monitored by #lfc and #mufc among others. Described as “the best 16yr old in the country” and by Wayne Rooney as “one of our best” he’s expected to leave Derby for a seven-figure sum plus sell on clauses, in the next fortnight. See #ssn — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) January 14, 2021

Having already brought in a handful of promising youngsters, it would appear that Jurgen Klopp is already thinking ahead.

Should the German choose not to extend his contract past 2024, it’s a smart strategy to bring in the next haul of potential talents, in order to safeguard the Reds’ future.

The Rams’ teenager, who can play in the attacking midfield role, was awarded with the title of academy player of the year last term.

At 16 years of age, the young Englishman would theoretically be only just breaking into the Liverpool squad – should his promise be fulfilled – by the time Klopp’s tenure comes to an end.

Naturally, we’d be more than happy for the former Dortmund man to prolong his stay at Anfield and lead the club past the next major rebuild, of which Gordon could be a part of.