Liverpool legend identifies Man United’s two key threats ahead of clash

Steve Nicol believes Manchester United have two threats Liverpool need to worry about this weekend as the Reds take on their bitter-most rivals at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Red Devils travel to Merseyside three points clear of the reigning champions at the top of the table and with a clean bill of away form this season.

Nicol believes Liverpool will be the more dominant side at Anfield, with United looking to hit the Reds on the counter-attack and trying to expose our shaky defence.

In his preview for ESPN FC, the Scot said the Mancs have two key threats that Jurgen Klopp needs to worry about in Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

“Well clearly going forward, Rashford and Fernandes. It seems a little harsh but without those two, this is a completely different Manchester United.

“So quite honestly, Liverpool’s thoughts will be more on what they can do to get better, i.e. scoring goals and making chances and getting the front three back to where they should be, and of course the obvious problem of what happens defensively. Who are the centre-backs?

“So I think Liverpool’s thoughts are going to be more about how do they cover up the deficiencies and how do they get better going forward, as opposed to Manchester United.

“Because it’s pretty clear this game is going to be played with Liverpool going forward and United using their pace against two midfielders, which I think will be playing centre-back for Liverpool.”

It’s very easy to see where Nicol is coming from – aside from Rashford and Fernandes, who have United got that is seriously going to be a threat to us?

You can’t predict everything in football, but looking at the likes of Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay – they don’t offer the same kind of threat Thiago and Sadio Mane boast.

That being said, United didn’t get to the top of the Premier League table with two players and this weekend’s clash will be our biggest test of the season.

Let’s hope the better team wins!