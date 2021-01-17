Liverpool linked with 29-goal midfielder to replace Wijnaldum – report

Liverpool are being tipped to make Serie A side Udinese feel uncomfortable this summer by making a move for Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Jurgen Klopp is keen on the 26-year-old and could bring him in to replace the outgoing Gini Wijnaldum.

De Paul is quite a different player to our Dutch maestro; he operates more as a No.10 and on the flanks, and has an impressive 29 goals to his name since signing for Udinese five years ago.

MORE: Liverpool legend identifies Man United’s two key threats ahead of clash

Wijnaldum is going to be a difficult man to replace – but the role he’s played at Anfield can be comfortably filled by Thiago Alcantara, with a new signing complimenting the midfield.

De Paul could be a good addition to the Liverpool team, with the Reds not really having any players who are traditional central attacking midfielders.

It could offer Klopp a different kind of approach when his typical 4-3-3 isn’t getting the job done. Xherdan Shaqiri is capable of playing as the focal attacking point of midfield, but his defensive capabilities are a little to be desired.