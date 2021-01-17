Paul Ince says he’ll be wearing a PL side’s scarf during LFC v United tie – from neither team

Paul Ince had a hilarious response to the question of who he would support in Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United this afternoon, replying that he would be wearing his West Ham scarf, as reported by HITC.

The former Premier League star was one of the few players to cross the divide, having played for both clubs across two decades.

“I will probably wear my West Ham scarf,” Ince told Sky Sports. “Just don’t stay on the same side.”

It’s probably the best answer anyone in the 53-year-old’s position could have given, in what is perceived to be a particularly explosive tie.

We at the EOTK will, of course, be donning our Liverpool scarves, with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds set to run out at Anfield in the late afternoon.

READ MORE: Carragher launches dig at United after Clattenburg ‘joke’ bias comments

With three points to play for and a position at the top of the table to go to the victors, there’s a great deal riding on this mouthwatering clash.

The feeling going into the pivotal fixture – at least as far as pundits’ thoughts go – seems to be that this is the best time for United to earn a rare Anfield win.

We have a strong suspicion, however, that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will receive a far tougher reception at L4 than they have perhaps anticipated.