(Photo) Virgil van Dijk in cool Dubai snap with former Red Dejan Lovren

It seems that Virgil van Dijk is not alone in the United Arab Emirates, with the Dutchman stumbling across ex-Red Dejan Lovren.

The injured Liverpool defender has been emblazoned across our social media in the last hour, following a clip of him kicking a ball about in Dubai.

Lovren left Anfield for Zenit last summer, after six years of service in Merseyside, with the club yet to replace the Croatian in the squad.

The 31-year-old’s absence – not to mention that of our No.4 – has been keenly felt this season, with Jurgen Klopp forced to convert Fabinho into a makeshift centre-back.

Continued fitness concerns around Joel Matip have meant that Liverpool have had to rely on some interesting solutions in the meantime, from utilising Academy graduates alongside our Brazilian midfielder, to pulling Jordan Henderson into the heart of defence.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the Cameroonian will be available for the pivotal top-of-the-table clash with Manchester United this afternoon, though we’ve no doubt Klopp would have loved to have been able to call on Lovren for the tie.

You can see the photo below, courtesy of Dejan Lovren’s Twitter account:

It was nice to see my former teammate @VirgilvDijk today.

A tough injury he had, but he looks stronger than ever, soon brother you will be on top of your level again. Good luck to @LFC in today's derby. We are with you! 💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/fRhtb2z41j — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) January 17, 2021