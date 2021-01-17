‘Reckon he’ll be fit for 16:30?’ – Liverpool fans react to Van Dijk’s Dubai ball work clip

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to respond to Virgil van Dijk’s latest social media update, with the towering Dutchman posting a clip of himself doing some light ball work in Dubai.

The 29-year-old has been missing for the Reds after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Merseyside derby in October.

The Holland international has not been ruled out for the season just yet, as he steps up his recovery efforts in a bid to make a cameo appearance late in the second-half of the term.

Having feared the worst before the Dutchman underwent successful surgery, to potentially have Van Dijk back in action, if even only for a couple fixtures in May, would be a massive plus.

That being said, we want the centre-half to come back in his own time, at which point we’ve no doubt he’ll return stronger than ever before.

Sadly, we won’t be able to benefit from the former Southampton’s star’s presence at the back today, nonetheless, a few of you were quite glad just to see Virgil having a little kick about in Dubai.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Reckon he’ll be fit for 1630hrs ? — * (@bithx7) January 17, 2021

Best in the world. Even with 1 and a half legs — Jamie Janner (@jamie_janner) January 17, 2021

We all know VvD will play again this season I just hope it’s sooner rather later in the season… — Mr_B_A (@MrB10A) January 17, 2021