Sturridge on Liverpool highlights: ‘The memories will live with me forever’

Former Reds star Daniel Sturridge, who is currently a free agent after leaving Turkish side Trabzonspor, has reacted to a glorious highlights reel shared by Liverpool.com on Twitter.

The striker quoted the video and added the caption: ‘Amazing memories right here. To do my dance in front of the Liverpool fans gave me a vibe and put a smile on my face.

‘What a club though man, the memories will live with me forever.‘

Amazing memories right here. To do my dance in front of the @LFC fans gave me a vibe and put a smile on my face 😎 What a club though man, the memories will live with me forever 🙌🏾❤️ https://t.co/nNM8eBa1ts — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) January 16, 2021

Sturridge left Liverpool at the end of the 2018/19 season with a Champions League winner’s medal in his pocket after six unforgettable years at Anfield.

The former England man struck up a partnership with Luis Suarez in the famous red shirt and made fans believe again, after so many almost-maybes in prior campaigns.

Sturridge and co. got very close to glory in the 2015/16 season, reaching two finals but losing out to Manchester City in the League Cup and Sevilla in the Europa League respectively.

Our former No.15 bagged a sweet strike in the Basel final, but it wasn’t enough as the Spanish opposition proved too much with three second-half goals.

It’s nice to know the club lives on in the hearts of its former players, as proved by Sturridge’s tweet.