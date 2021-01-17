Thiago explains how Liverpool can get back on top of the Premier League

Thiago Alcantara has issued a rallying call to his teammates following a share of the points at Anfield this afternoon.

With Liverpool’s greatly anticipated clash against Manchester United ending goalless, Jurgen Klopp’s men fall to third place in the Premier League, at the time of writing.

"We are happy in some way with our performance – how we did in some moments of the game – but we have to do much better to be on top of the league."@Thiago6 on the Reds looking to improve 👊 #LIVMUN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 17, 2021

Should Manchester City win their tie with Crystal Palace, as expected, the Cityzens will leapfrog both Liverpool and Leicester to take the Reds’ former spot behind United.

Thiago was arguably our brightest spark in the stalemate – beyond the stellar defensive performances provided by makeshift centre-backs Jordan Henderson and Fabinho – constantly driving us forward with his positive play.

The fitness of Joel Matip, should a suitable defensive target not arise in the current transfer window, will be a distinct concern for Klopp, with the German potentially having to rely on two midfielders for the backbone of his defence.

Regardless of our current defensive issues, however, our No.6 got things spot on with his post-match assessment – we have to improve, and quickly, if the club is to have any hope of retaining the title.

Fortunately, we’ll be able to call on Thiago for some extra creativity in midfield, which could be the difference-maker going forward.