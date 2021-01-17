(Video) Bruno Fernandes skinned again by classy Thiago’s quick feet

Bruno Fernandes may have regretted his pre-Liverpool v United comments during the week, with Thiago Alcantara taking him to task with some lovely skill in the second-half.

The Portuguese was left in the No.6’s wake following an unsuccessful attempt to press the former Barcelona star in the first 45, experiencing a moment of deja vu a little while after Paul Tierney blew for play to resume once more.

Having been out of action for the better part of three months, the Spaniard made his full Anfield debut this afternoon, producing a mouthwatering display in midfield.

The injection of quality Thiago brings to the first-XI (a remarkable feat considering the sheer depth of talent available) can’t be denied, with the 29-year-old proving pivotal whilst skipper Jordan Henderson partnered Fabinho in defence.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: