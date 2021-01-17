(Video) Great save by Alisson to deny Bruno Fernandes opener

With the Reds still locked in a goalless stalemate at the time of writing, Manchester United came close to opening the scoring through star man Bruno Fernandes, with Alisson Becker sticking out a leg to deny the Portuguese’s effort.

There have been only a few chances from either side, but Liverpool are fortunate to count on the services of the ever-aware Brazilian between the sticks.

With Jurgen Klopp set to face the second-half of the season without his starting centre-back duo of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, having the calming presence of Alisson behind the back four will be incredibly important.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

BIG SAVE Alisson keeps out Bruno Fernandes' effort in #MUFC's best chance so far

