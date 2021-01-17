(Video) Hendo reacts to ref’s dodgy performance in Liverpool v. Man Utd: “Strange – very strange”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson wasn’t happy with the performance of Premier League referee Paul Tierney in the Reds’ stalemate with Manchester United on Sunday night.

The match official certainly raised eyebrows at the end of the first-half, when he blew the half-time whistle after 54 seconds of one minute of added time.

It’s not normally a big issue, but Liverpool were in the middle of a counter-attack and the rules state the added time is a minimum of what should be played.

Speaking after the game, Henderson reacted to the referee’s performance by calling it “very strange“, keeping his cards close to his chest but making his frustration known.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):

🗣 "We weren't happy about that, very strange. He's through on goal" Jordan Henderson on the referee blowing the whistle 6 seconds early at half-time pic.twitter.com/nz6Yq37Hgj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 17, 2021