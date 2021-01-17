(Video) Klopp issues fitness update on Matip – it’s good news for LFC fans

Jurgen Klopp was forced into setting up against Manchester United without Joel Matip, with captain Jordan Henderson starting in place of the centre-half.

It’s obviously not what Liverpool fans wanted going into the game, with the skipper absence in midfielder likely to be felt throughout the big game, but the boss did issue a positive update on our No.32.

Matip will resume full first-team training as of tomorrow – he’s been “part” of training for the last two days, which wasn’t enough to convince Klopp he should start against United.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports/Football Daily):