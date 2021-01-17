(Video) Mane & Firmino combine to school Man United defence with silky skills

Liverpool forwards Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane were certainly up for it against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday night.
The superstar duo started the second half with a bit of silkiness about them on the left channel.
Mane and Firmino exchanged a lovely one-two on the edge of United’s box, with the Brazilian adding some flair to the move, a cheeky backheel, as he loves to do so often.
Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):
