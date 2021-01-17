(Video) Mane looks to grab goal in pivotal tie as scoring record v United questioned

Sadio Mane has outlined his aim to score this afternoon and help the club toward an important victory against bitter rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool’s No.10 has, admittedly, only registered a goal and an assist against the Red Devils in nine Premier League appearances (including outings with Southampton).

Nonetheless, the forward insisted that three points ultimately “is what matters” most to the Reds as they head into their top-of-the-table clash.

Though we’ve no doubt the Senegalese will certainly want to change his record against United, one of the major benefits of having our frontline is that when one’s output drops another tends to rise to the occasion.

We’d love to see the 28-year-old grab a goal or two against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, though we’d be happy with any one of our lads taking home the glory this afternoon.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣 "Hopefully today I will score for the team and win the game" Sadio Mane's reaction to his bad scoring record against Manchester United #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/EJnxRCJ13j — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 17, 2021