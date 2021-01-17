(Video) Thiago leaves Bruno Fernandes for dead with lovely move

Thiago Alcantara looked to fully enjoy his Anfield debut against bitter rivals Manchester United, skinning not one, but two, Manchester United midfielders.

Pressed by Bruno Fernandes in the centre of the park, as soon as Andy Robertson played the ball to the No.6’s feet, the Spaniard calmly took a touch and skipped past the flimsy, lunged challenge from the United man.

We can’t stop watching the clip, nor thinking about how many games where we could have used the former Bayern man’s creativity.

Though the score remains level at 0-0 at the time of writing, we’d expect Thiago to play a vital role in our efforts this afternoon.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: