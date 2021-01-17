(Video) Thiago skins Man United midfielder with sublime skill-move

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara made his full Anfield debut against Manchester United on Sunday night, and was clearly in the mood for it.

The Spaniard started the game brightly, skinning both Bruno Fernandes and Fred with pieces of skill in the opening 11 minutes.

In the video below, you can see a short clip of Thiago completely doing the latter with a tidy move near United’s penalty area.

Despite the move, nothing come of the effort – but it’s still promising to see.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):

Thiago

Watch “Thiago ” on Streamable.

If the above video doesn’t load correctly, click this link.

