(Video) Van Dijk back on field kicking a ball in Dubai

Virgil van Dijk continues to make great progress in his recovery efforts, posting an Instagram story today of him performing keepy-ups in Dubai.

The colossal Dutchman has been out of action since the Merseyside derby, after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage from a gruesome challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The No.4’s step-up to ball work of late has prompted some to suggest that the defender is ahead of schedule, however, it is worthwhile for the club to not push him too hard in a bid to get their star centre-back back on the pitch before the season end.

It’s entirely possible, of course, that we could be treated to some Van Dijk action before the term’s wrapped up.

We’ve missed the 29-year-old’s comforting presence at the back, and it would give us no greater pleasure than to see the Dutch international back on the Anfield turf in the (relatively) near future.

Have a look at the clip below, courtesy of Virgil van Dijk’s Instagram: