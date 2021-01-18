Blackpool interested in new deal for Liverpool starlet after loan ends

League One side Blackpool are said to be interested in holding discussions with Liverpool over young attacking midfielder Ben Woodburn, who has completed his short-term loan deal.

The 21-year-old Wales international worked his way though the Reds’ Academy from the age of eight and has made a total of 11 appearances for his boyhood club in all competitions since 2016.

According to the Blackpool Gazette, the Tangerines are keen on talking to Liverpool now his loan deal is over.

If they’re indeed – as we assume – wanting to discuss a potential extension or permanent transfer, it could be a good idea for Woodburn, who has been working under former Liverpool youth coach Neil Critchley in north Lancashire.

The youngster’s career at Anfield hit a speed bump when he sustained a serious injury while on loan at Sheffield United in 2018, something which has repeated since.

It remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp has any future plans for Woodburn, so a continued stay away from Liverpool could do the trick for the Welshman in the long-run.

Players like Rhian Brewster and Ryan Kent have proved loan deals don’t always work for players seeking experience elsewhere and the 21-year-old could be next out the door.