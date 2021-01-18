Frustrated Jurgen Klopp aims for top four finish after Liverpool stalemate with Man Utd

Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man after Liverpool were unable to do better than a 0-0 stalemate against Manchester United at Anfield over the weekend.

Speaking post-game, the boss explained how this season will be tougher than previous years and a top four finish has to be the primary concern now.

Liverpool currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, with Manchester City’s victory over Crystal Palace taking Pep Guardiola’s men a point above the Reds.

Klopp tried his best to still sound positive after the disappointing result against United, suggesting keeping pace with the pack being the most crucial thing.

“For me, it’s not important where we are in the moment – it’s important that we have points and we are around this group (top four),” the boss told Sky Sports.

“For that you need points. We are in the middle of a bunch of teams which fight for this spot and that’s what we have to do. It’s not about if we don’t become champions, it’s not fun anymore. We just fight for everything and I saw that tonight again.

“The most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League and I know how difficult it is. This season it will be a tough race for the top four.”

For the sake of clarity, Klopp was asked about Liverpool’s position in the table, he didn’t start chatting about aiming for top four on his own accord.

But what the boss says is true – as long as we keep up with the other teams around us, we are never too far away from making a claim for the top spot.

When you consider how poor we’ve been over the last month or so, it’s actually somewhat incredible that we’re still just three points from first place.

That being said, Liverpool need to buck up – and fast – if we’re to keep pace with the in-form teams and maintain our defence of the Premier League crown.