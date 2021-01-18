Guardiola weighs in on Premier League title race after Man City leapfrog Liverpool

Last night saw Manchester City overtake Liverpool in the Premier League table and Pep Guardiola was chatting about the title race in his post-match press conference.

The Reds were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Man United at Anfield, whereas the Citizens were able to blow four past Crystal Palace to prime themselves to take the top spot.

City sit just two points adrift from the summit with a game-in-hand, but Guardiola wasn’t too interested in talking about the Premier League title race last night.

The Spaniard was asked about it post-match, but he realistically admitted there will be more twists and turns in the tale this season.

“[I’m still thinking about] Crystal Palace. I’m not able to say much further. I’m pretty sure there will be bad moments during the season,” he told Sky Sports (via MEN).

“It’s not a problem, we fought a lot when we were eight points behind before we played Southampton. We fought to be there and we will fight a lot to maintain to be there. Many things will happen, it’s a weird season.

MORE: Clattenburg says ref was wrong to blow half-time whistle early on Liverpool

“That’s why I don’t think about the position in the table, what will happen in the future is rest well and prepare for Aston Villa.”

As we know from seasons past, Pep doesn’t need a second invitation to get a little cocky about how well his team is performing, so it’s refreshing to hear him playing it down.

He’s absolutely right to say it’s a ‘weird’ season – we’ve seen some unreal results thus far – we’re sure we don’t have to remind you of our trip to Villa Park.

Liverpool have played 18 games and are one victory away from reclaiming the top spot – anyone pedalling some kind of disaster theory is being a little overdramatic and very much reactionary.

That being said, with the form City – and even United – are in, Jurgen Klopp and co. need to buck up their ideas to get the reigning champions purring.