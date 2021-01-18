Liverpool set to move for £27m Brazilian wonderkid – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in holding midfielder Daniel Cabral, who is also capable of playing in other central roles and in defence.

The 18-year-old is an important player for Brazil’s youth setup as he – and Marcelo Pitaluga – helped the Seleção to U17 World Cup glory in 2019.

According to Flazoeiro, the Reds are keen on Cabral and could even make a move this month.

The teenager has four years remaining on his contract and the same report claims it would take a bid of £27million to dislodge the midfielder.

With Jurgen Klopp previously mentioning how careful Liverpool are under the guide of FSG, we at Empire of the Kop would be shocked if a deal in excess of £25million was sanctioned this month.

If there was money to be spent, it’s of our option a senior centre-half would be prioritised, not a teenage midfielder.

That being said, Klopp is known for cherry-picking gems from around the world – with Pitaluga being one of his more notable additions at Liverpool.

This report on Cabral seems a bit pie in the sky to us, but perhaps this rumour is one to keep an eye on, Reds.