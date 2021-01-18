Liverpool star Thiago reacts to disappointing result v. Man Utd: ‘Never satisfied…’

Thiago Alcantara was the best player on the pitch as Liverpool were held to a 0-0 stalemate by bitter rivals Manchester United over the weekend.

The Spaniard was the star of the show, even getting a few chances to humble Bruno Fernandes in the heavyweight clash.

Despite Thiago’s promising performance, Liverpool were unable to break the deadlock against Manchester United and Alisson was forced into making some vital saves.

Without the Brazilian, there is no doubt we’d have had to find the back of their net at some point to preserve our unbeaten streak at home in the Premier League.

Last night’s result actually takes Liverpool up to 68 games on the bounce without tasting defeat at Anfield.

It served as an exciting evening for Thiago, though – the Spaniard made his full home debut for the Reds since signing last summer.

The midfielder has obviously missed a significant chunk of the season through an injury sustained in the Merseyside Derby in October.

Taking to Twitter some time after the full-time whistle, Thiago explained how he and his team-mates are ‘never satisfied‘ unless they’ve secured three points – but he did seem somewhat chipper of making his Anfield debut.

Never satisfied if we don’t get the win. Onto the next one.

(Anfield debut 😍)#YNWA pic.twitter.com/8JvE9Vgm0H — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) January 17, 2021