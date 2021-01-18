(Video) Another ex-ref slates Tierney for blowing up early in Liverpool v. Man Utd

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has slated Paul Tierney for blowing the half-time whistle with additional time left to play in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday night.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Irishman said the Wigan-born match official was wrong for calling half-time with six seconds left on the clock.

This would normally be insignificant, but the whistle was blown just as Xherdan Shaqiri played a through ball to Sadio Mane, who looked like he may have found a pocket of space to put Liverpool ahead.

Within the six seconds, the Senegal forward could have put the ball in the back of the net – and that’s no exaggeration.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):

Were Liverpool denied a golden chance against Man Utd? Dermot Gallagher feels referee Paul Tierney was wrong to blow up early for half-time 👀 pic.twitter.com/z8WoOihVmv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2021