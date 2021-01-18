(Video) Daniel Cabral’s best bits as Liverpool linked with move for Brazilian

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Flamengo starlet Daniel Cabral, who primarily functions as a defensive midfielder but has shown versatility in other roles.

According to Flazoeiro, the Reds are interested in the Brazilian but it could cost around £27million to secure a deal for the 18-year-old.

Like many European football fans, we hadn’t heard much about Cabral and immediately took to YouTube to find the best highlights reel we could get our hands on.

Linked below is what we think is the most insightful video on the young midfielder, who has reportedly caught Liverpool’s eye.