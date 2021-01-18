(Video) Fabinho channels inner van Dijk to deny deadly Man Utd counter-attack

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has played most of this season as a makeshift centre-half in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez – and he’s done a top-class job so far.

There was one highlight from our 0-0 draw with Manchester United over the weekend which really exemplified how much our No.3 is thriving in his new role.

Not dissimilar to van Dijk’s well-known 2v1 situation against Spurs in 2019, Fabinho held off both Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani to safeguard Alisson’s penalty area.

Take a look at the video below (via beIN Sports):

Van Dijk esque defending here from Fabinho. 👏 pic.twitter.com/JqFYpxqkma — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 18, 2021