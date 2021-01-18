(Video) Trent comp shows full-back is steadily recovering his form

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been struggling to find his typical form recently, with his performance against Manchester United far from his best.

But the Anfield stalemate did show a marked improvement in the full-back’s game, most notably his long-passing technique.

As you can see in the video below, Trent was able to pull of some pinpoint balls from 40-70+ yards, which is closer to the player we’ve become accustomed to.

It should be noted that injuries and suffering from COVID-19 earlier this season are likely reasons for the Scouser’s dip in form.

Take a look at the comp by @lfcgdon below:

Trent’s long passes were exquisite today pic.twitter.com/Aw4ragQIDu — GDon ☬ (@lfcgdon) January 17, 2021