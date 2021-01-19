Jurgen Klopp hints at more inclusion for forgotten Liverpool star

Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Xherdan Shaqiri following his recent performances following Liverpool’s draw with Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Switzerland international has been a breath of fresh air over the last few weeks, offering something different from the titular front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

And Klopp believes this influence has seen an improvement in the team’s overall form. “Shaq is in a really good shape. Maybe he could have played a little bit longer [v. Utd] but I was not sure,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“It had been a long time without playing [from the start] but he was really good, especially in the first half hour. Shaq was really there and helped massively.

“There were a lot of really good individual performances. If you think of the last two games, this was a massive improvement and that’s important. It was much more us if not completely us.”

Words like this from Klopp will be like music to Shaq’s ears. He’s stuck with Liverpool over the last couple of years, despite strong rumours linking him with moves away.

The Swiss flyer is probably the best second-choice winger in the Premier League and his unfortunate injury record has resulting in some forgetting just how good he is.

It does seems Klopp hasn’t forgotten how special of a performance Shaqiri is capable of, which is a good thing as the Reds are currently lacking an edge in the final third.

Even though it’s clear he won’t oust Salah or any of the midfielders, more inclusion for our No.23 can only do him – and us – good.