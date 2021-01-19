Liverpool predicted XI v. Burnley: Klopp to go all out against stubborn Dyche, but faces big call

Liverpool are up against Burnley in the Premier League this week, in what represents a chance to get more valuable points on the board after a lacklustre few weeks.

Jurgen Klopp named a very strong side against Manchester United over the weekend, with the Reds unfortunately being held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

It can be expected that the boss will go all out against Burnley to make sure rivals don’t capitalise on the stalemate by picking up even more points while Liverpool falter.

Joel Matip wasn’t deemed ready to start against United on Sunday, so Jordan Henderson filled in for the Cameroonian at the back, with Thiago, Gini Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri making up the midfield.

MORE: Salah publicly calls out Liverpool for new contract; pledges “100 per cent” commitment to Reds

Klopp will be forced to make some more difficult decisions this week – here’s how we see him lining up against Burnley…

In goal will be Alisson, and he’ll have a back four of Fabinho, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, with our No.32 getting a full week of training under his belt. With Man United to come again and Spurs in the Premier League after that, the boss may actually opt to rest his only fit senior centre-half – but we’re tipping him to start.

In midfield should be Jordan Henderson, Thiago and perhaps James Milner, with the Reds needing some added influence in the middle of the park.

Up top will be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, who we certainly hope hit the ground running at Turf Moor.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Matip, Trent, Roberston, Henderson, Milner, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Firmino