Liverpool tell Sergio Ramos they do not want him – report

Liverpool have reportedly told Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos they are not interested in signing him this summer.

The Spaniard could be on the move this year, with his contract at the Bernabeu running out in just six months and a new deal seemingly not in the pipeline.

According to Mundo Deportivo, both Liverpool and PSG have been contacted by the centre-half’s representatives and have both turned them away.

The Spanish outlet aren’t known for their accuracy and are often accused of publishing sensationalist stories for attention, so take this whole report with a pinch of salt, Reds.

That isn’t to say Liverpool are looking at signing Ramos – quite the opposite – we’re suggesting the Premier League champions were never even in the conversation.

Jurgen Klopp has expressed an interest in bringing in a new centre-half, but the Spain veteran couldn’t be further from what the boss will be looking at.

Despite the obvious negative feelings towards the Real Madrid skipper for the 2018 Champions League final, Ramos will be 35-years-old this summer and his expected wages would break the bank.

Liverpool are much more likely to pursue a younger player, even if it means waiting.