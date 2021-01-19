Liverpool’s pursuit of world-class defender ends as Falk shares snappy transfer update

It appears Liverpool have missed out on the potential signing of Bayern Munich star David Alaba, who has reportedly agreed to join La Liga outfit Real Madrid.

Christian Falk tweeted an update via Marca on the tug-of-war involving the Austria international last night in which it’s claimed a four-year deal has been agreed with the Spanish club.

Empire of the Kop understands Liverpool were definitely interested, but just how much they wanted Alaba is unclear with Real Madrid clear favourites from the word go.

In the 28-year-old, Los Blancos will get an extremely versatile player capable of filling in at left-back, centre-half and central midfield, one of the reasons the Reds were initially keen.

For many Liverpool fans desperate for Jurgen Klopp to get his hands on a new defender, this transfer update comes as a hammer blow, despite Alaba’s move not arriving until the end of June.

The Reds will have to focus on other targets now, but a new signing this month seems increasingly unlikely, especially after the boss’ comments on FSG’s “very responsible” approach.