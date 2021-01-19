Mbappe ‘has no place at PSG’ says ex-star as Kylian experiences first crisis of confidence

It’s not just Liverpool forwards who are struggling in 2021, it seems!

Kylian Mbappe, one of the world’s best players and the attacker most fans would most like to come in at some point to rival the front-three, is not in the best place right now.

He’s not scored in four games under Mauricio Pochettino and has been accused of trying silly tricks instead of being productive.

“He’s got no place at PSG,” Jean-Michel Larque, a former PSG player, told Goal.

“I’m not going to drill into his skull to find out what’s going wrong, but he’s making everything complicated.

“Why’s he trying a rabona pass? Why’s he doing 12 step-overs but going nowhere?

“He needs to be detoxified. He needs a cure for his football, which is totally polluted by unnecessary gestures. What makes a boy like that strong is his speed, but you can’t see that anymore.”

Mbappe’s contract expires in 2022 – and the general feeling is that he won’t extend and will potentially leave this summer – with PSG likely forced to sell considering he’ll be available on a Bosman this time next year!

Real Madrid are still favourites for his signature, but we think after the Spanish, Liverpool are an attractive proposition.

Obviously, the finances dictate the situation – and Mbappe’s transfer fee and wages will be still be enormous.

But it could well be that this summer is the time to inject more quality into our frontline, especially when considering the struggles we’ve had up top this January.