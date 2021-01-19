(Photo) Steven Caulker makes cheeky Jurgen Klopp joke on social media

Former Liverpool man Steven Caulker has cracked a cheeky little joke at the expense of Jurgen Klopp on social media.

The centre-half was (in)famously utilised as a striker during his time at Anfield, with the boss throwing the Alanyaspor star up top in a last-ditch effort to grab a goal against Arsenal in 2016.

Caulker was obviously surprised by his temporary role, which has birthed a plethora of memes since, but the 29-year-old has taken it on the chin and dishes out his own jokes too.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, the former Liverpool defender shared a photo from a training session in which he can be seen scoring a goal, with the caption ‘Klopp knew what I was about’ and a few emojis.

Take a look at the tweet below: